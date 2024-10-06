Clairo Joins Freddie Gibbs And Madlib For A Performance Of “Terrapin” At The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles

Home News Lauren Rettig October 6th, 2024 - 6:54 PM

Leon Michels is a multi-faceted talent in the music industry; when he isn’t leading the funk group El Michels Affair, he’s producing music for names such as Norah Jones, Lee Fields, Lady Wray and most notably, Clairo. Michels produced Clairo’s 2024 album Charm. El Michels Affair opened for Freddie Gibbs and Madlib at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 5; the headlining duo had brought Clairo onstage earlier this year to perform her Charm track “Terrapin” together. At the Greek show, they brought the indie star onstage once again.

Stereogum reports that Freddie Gibbs and Madlib were performing a 10th anniversary show celebrating their collaboration album Piñata, where Clairo played tambourine and provided backing vocals throughout the set. The Alchemist also made an appearance; check out the clips below.

Freddie Gibbs (@FreddieGibbs) brought out @clairo at the Teñata 10 year anniversary show in LA last night to perform “Terrapin.” pic.twitter.com/NkkvbOpBy3 — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) October 6, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Cottrill (@clairo)

Clairo announced her headlining tour back in July; remaining tickets can be found on her website.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi