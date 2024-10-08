Madlib Releases Remix Of MF Doom’s “One Beer,” Announces 20th Anniversary Reissue Of Mm… Food For November 2024 Release

Home News Maya Gotschall October 8th, 2024 - 9:03 PM

Rhymesayers Entertainment is rereleasing the iconic 2004 album, MM..FOOD from late rapper MF DOOM for its 20th anniversary. The new edition has brand new cover artwork from artist Sam Rodriguez and will contain the original tracklist including some new remixes with artists such as Madlib, Atmosphere’s Ant, and Jake One. In addition to these fresh spins on the popular songs off the album through other artists in the industry, the 20th anniversary edition of MM..FOOD will include a bonus picture disc with the deluxe vinyl containing the original version of “Kookies” and a Just Blaze remix as well as unreleased interview audio clips from MF DOOM that are sure to touch the hearts of fans everywhere.

DJ Madlib’s remix of MF DOOM’s song “One Beer” was released on October 8th and is already enticing audiences to tune into the 20th anniversary edition of the classic album to pay homage to the late rapper and hear the different takes on MF DOOM’s legacy through the eyes and ears of his friends and peers.

MF DOOM rose to fame after the release of his 2004 album Madvilliany, which he created with Madlib as a producer under the group name Madvillian, and due to his metal mask that he wore on stage reflecting the Marvel comic book character Dr. Doom where his performance name is also derived. The rapper was born Dumile Daniel Thompson in London of 1971 and sadly died in 2020 at the age of 49 due to a bad reaction to blood pressure medication that he was taking for his angioedema- a rare condition that causes swelling in skin layers or in the mucous membrane. Read more about the most recent updates on MF DOOM’s untimely death here: https://music.mxdwn.com/2023/07/06/news/mf-dooms-widow-raises-mf-dooms-widow-raises-concerns-over-rappers-treatment-before-sudden-death-concerns-over-rappers-treatment-before-sudden-death/

MM..Food (20th Anniversary Edition):

01 Beef Rapp

02 Hoe Cakes

03 Potholderz [ft. Count Bass D]

04 One Beer

05 Deep Fried Frenz

06 Poo-Putt Platter

07 Fillet-O-Rapper

08 Gumbo

09 Fig Leaf Bi-Carbonate

10 Kon Karne

11 Guinnessez [ft. Stahhr and 4ize]

12 Kon Queso

13 Rapp Snitch Knishes [ft. Mr. Fantastik]

14 Vomitspit

15 Kookies

01 One Beer (Madlib Remix)

02 Hoe Cakes (Ant Remix)

03 Hoe Cakes (Jake One Remix)

04 Hoe Cakes (Beatboxapella)

01 The Evolution From Zev Love X to MF Doom

02 Being Embraced by a Diverse Fanbase

03 Conquering Writer’s Block

04 Doing Production vs Working with Producers

05 The Making of Mm..Food

06 Mm..Food Favorites

07 The Future of Gas Drawls & Rhymesayers