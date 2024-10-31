MF DOOM’s “Vomitspit” Music Video Released

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2024 - 3:33 PM

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, MF DOOM’s 2004 classic, MM..FOOD, will be reissued by Rhymesayers Entertainment & Metalface Records on November 15. The digital deluxe edition will feature rare remixes including “One Beer” (Madlib Remix,) unreleased interview clips and the vinyl will feature new artwork by Sam Rodriguez.

Today, in celebration of DOOMSDAY 2024, a new official video for MM..FOOD highlight “Vomitspit” is out and it is only the second ever music video created in support of the record. As a whole, the music is fantastic by how each animated scene tells a story about multiple characters going through life.

In 2004, MF DOOM released MM..FOOD, which is a magnum opus that ushered us into a bizarre world of decadence. With its overarching set of food-related metaphors, MM..FOOD finds DOOM painting a bitterly comedic portrait of a life tainted by vice, sex, violence and jealousy. It is a brilliant and novel device that gives DOOM plenty of room to explore the album’s themes.

20 years after its release, it’s easy to see that MM..FOOD has become iconic in its own right. Much like DOOM himself, this album has taken its rightful place in the pantheon of beloved hip-hop staples. From the influence that the album’s rough and loose production style has had on contemporary boom-bap and “lo-fi” to how his artistry and pen have opened up bold new creative possibilities for MCs,