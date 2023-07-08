Leeds Hospital Issues Apology to MF Doom’s Family Following Inquiry Into His Death

Home News Dita Dimone July 8th, 2023 - 11:16 AM

As noted on NME.com, after being questioned about MF DOOM’s care quality before his death, Leeds Hospital apologized to his family.

Daniel Dumile, a British-born rapper, died on October 31, 2020, at the age of 49. His death was not announced until earlier this week. His wife, Jasmine Dumile, revealed that her husband died from angioedema, an uncommon and severe reaction to his blood pressure medicine.

Dumile’s widow claimed that the personnel at the Leeds Hospital were negligent and that those working at St James’ Hospital at the time failed to check on her husband on a regular basis. She also claims that the medical staff was two hours late in giving him his prescription.

In the years since his death, numerous figures from the music industry have banded together to preserve the rapper’s legacy. This includes a posthumous feature on Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s album ‘Cheat Codes,’ as well as plans for a book titled The Chronicles of DOOM: Unraveling Rap’s Masked Iconoclast, authored by veteran music writer S. H. Fernando Jr.

In addition, Thom Yorke released a remix of MF DOOM’s ‘Gazzillion Ear’ in honour of the late musician, and a street block in Long Beach, New York, was formally dedicated in his honor.

Doctor Patrick C. Graham, a professor, public and social sector leader, and DOOM’s former schoolmate, successfully lobbied for the honor.

More recently, it was reported that ‘Madvillainy 2’ – a sequel to Madlib and MF DOOM’s 2004 ‘Madvillainy’ LP – is still in the works, more than 20 years after its predecessor’s release.

The NHS trust that oversees St. James’ stated at an inquest into his death that there were “missed opportunities” in his care for his angioedema.

According to The Guardian, assistant coroner Janine Wolstenholme stated that the rapper’s hospital care plan was inadequate and that doctors were given “false reassurance” when his condition appeared to improve.

She went on to say that the trust recognized that doctors had not sought “specialist input” for the patient’s condition, such as from an immunologist.

“I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Daniel’s family, friends, and fans at this difficult time,” said Dr Hamish McLure, chief medical officer of the Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust. I regret that the treatment he received fell short of our expectations.