Cait Stoddard November 16th, 2023 - 11:34 AM

According to billboard.com, the attorneys for Eothen “Egon” Alapatt are allegedly firing back at an alleged lawsuit that allegedly claims the artist allegedly stole dozens of alleged private notebook that were allegedly belonged to the late hip-hop legend MF Doom. Alapatt allegedly called the alleged case “baseless and libelous” and allegedly telling his side of the disputed story.

Last month Doom’s widow allegedly sued Alapatt by allegedly claiming he allegedly wrongfully took possession of the alleged notebooks while Doom allegedly spent a decade in his native England be his shocking death in 2020 and Alapatt has allegedly refused to return the alleged notebooks ever since.

In her lawsuit, Doom’s widow, Jasmine Dumile Thompson, allegedly mentioned that when the rapper allegedly left the country, he allegedly left behind a collection of 31 “hyme books in his Los Angeles studio. Thomson allegedly says the alleged books allegedly include “musings and other creative ideations,” which allegedly includes alleged original lyrics to released music, lyrics to unreleased songs and song ideas.

Thompson’s lawyers allegedly stated that Alapatt allegedly “took advantage of Doom’s being out of the country” to buy the notebooks from his landlord for $12,500 without ever consulting the rapper. When Doom himself asked for their return, the lawsuit claims, Alapatt “delayed, obfuscated and deflected” and then ultimately refused to return them. And since Doom’s death, Thompson says Alapatt has made the “astonishing” demand that the notebooks must be donated to an archive — a choice that she says runs contrary to Doom’s wishes that they remain “secret and confidential.”

In Tuesday’s alleged response, Alapatt’s lawyers allegedly admit that their client allegedly took possession of Doom’s alleged materials but allegedly denied that Doom had actually been the alleged materials legal owner when he died. The alleged real owner was allegedly the studio landlord because the alleged notebooks had been allegedly left behind at his alleged property and an alleged large amount of rent had been left unpaid. Alaptt’s lawyers also allegedly argued that the landlord allegedly “would have either sold or possibly destroyed the notebooks.”

According to Thompson’s alleged lawsuit, Alapatt allegedly said he allegedly would only return the alleged notebooks if an alleged digital copy of them was donated to an archive. In the filing, Alapatt’s lawyers allegedly mention that their client allegedly suggested “the Cornell Hip-Hop Archive, the Smithsonian, or another accredited archive of their choosing.”