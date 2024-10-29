Mount Eerie Announces Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Non-Metaphorical Decolonization”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 29th, 2024 - 5:14 PM

Today, Mount Eerie has shared a final preview of his album, with “Non-Metaphorical Decolonization.” The song sees the artist address in concrete terms the urgency of acknowledging our violent and avoidant cultural heritage as beneficiaries of North American colonialism. The music illuminates the flaming trauma of our current political moment by looking under the big bulging rug.

“The final single to be released in advance of Night Palace is a break in the clouds,” explains Mount Eerie, “a clear voice bringing down an unambiguous hammer onto the ground of here and now: We live in the raw wound of a stolen continent empowered by multi-generational internalized racist destruction. Our self-serving dishonesty and subliminal ignorance will only keep us trapped as cycling perpetrators, so why not look right at the thing and give it a name? Liberate all, past and future! Start with giving up everything.”

Also, the singer has announced a 2025 North American Tour, which will be making stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco and other cities, with support from Ragana and Hana Stretton. Tickets will be on sale November 1, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Mount Eerie Tour Dates

2/13 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre #

2/14 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre #

2/15 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater #

2/17 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall #

2/18 – Ojai, CA – Ojai Valley Woman’s Club #

2/19 – San Diego, CA – Music Box #

2/20 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole #

2/21 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf #

2/22 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theatre #

2/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell #

2/24 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club #

4/ 13 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall %

4/4 – Detroit, MI – El Club %

4/15 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall %

4/16 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Fairmount %

4/17 – Portland, ME – SPACE %

4/18 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair %

4/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer %

4/20 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis %

# w/ Ragana

% w/ Hana Stretton