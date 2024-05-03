Mount Eerie Shares New Single “& Sun” For Palestine Benefit Compilation

Home News Bella Rothman May 3rd, 2024 - 8:35 PM

Mount Eerie has continued its project dropping a new song called “& Sun”. The creator, Phil Elverum, will be donating all proceeds of the song to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

The track is on the new record Merciless Accelerating Rhythms- Artists Untied For Freeing Palestine. The song is not out on steaming platform yet but can he listened to here. The collection also features artist such as John Andrews, villagerr, h. pruz, and others. The collection has over 50 songs and is still in the works. The project came together through organizations HATETOQUIT and Brooklyn Band Hiding Place.

The song is a slow ballad and is less than 2 minutes. It begins with melodic harmonies and explores themes of the sun coming out, past and present of history, and time

He sings “Floating on irrelevance/ understanding of nothing of what came before/ a drift in the right now/”

The song could have undertones relating to what is currently happening in the Israel and Palestine conflict but is never mentioned directly.

The song was originally performed live but has now made it to studios to record. Phil Elverum uses his sulky vocals to spread his message and values. The song remains part of his Mount Eerie project which is going on tour in the coming month.