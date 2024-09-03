Mount Eerie Announces New Album Night Palace For November 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “Broom Of Wind” & “I Walk”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 3rd, 2024 - 5:30 PM

Mount Eerie, the project of Phil Elverum, has announced Night Palace, the first new album under the name Mount Eerie in five years, out November 1 on his own P.W. Elverum & Sun label. The album appears as a culmination of eras, which arrived at after tumbling through decades of a tumultuous life and building from scratch in the settled dust.

The 26-track album is a palace of many rooms that welcome all varied people. The songs stand vivid in their diamond sharp eloquence and distorted feedback but only after traveling the album as a whole do we find the door. The palace is dilapidated with moss dripping through, airy, bright and open.

Also, the artist has released the songs “Broom of Wind” and “I Walk.” As a whole, both tunes are fabulous by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a nice blend of light pop and rock vibe, while the vocalist dazzles the mind with his harmonic and melodic vocal tones. As for the music video on“Broom of Wind,” each scene visually acts out the lyrics that are in the song.