Mount Eerie Announces New Album Night Palace For November 2024 Release, Share Lead Single “Broom Of Wind” & “I Walk”

Mount Eerie, the project of Phil Elverum, has announced Night Palace, the first new album under the name Mount Eerie in five years, out November 1 on his own P.W. Elverum & Sun label. The album appears as a culmination of eras, which arrived at after tumbling through decades of a tumultuous life and building from scratch in the settled dust.
The 26-track album is a palace of many rooms that welcome all varied people. The songs stand vivid in their diamond sharp eloquence and distorted feedback but only after traveling the album as a whole do we find the door. The palace is dilapidated with moss dripping through, airy, bright and open.
Also, the artist has released the songs “Broom of Wind” and “I Walk.” As a whole, both tunes are fabulous by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a nice blend of light pop and rock vibe, while the vocalist dazzles the mind with his harmonic and melodic vocal tones. As for the music video on“Broom of Wind,” each scene visually acts out the lyrics that are in the song.
The vinyl release of Night Palace will come as two LPs wrapped in a gigantic poster (62″x43″) packed with imagery and fully annotated lyrics. As always, the physical version is considered the official full embodiment of work.
Night Palace Track List
1. Night Palace
2. Huge Fire
3. Breaths
4. Swallowed Alive
5. My Canopy
6. Broom of Wind
7. I Walk
8. (soft air)
9. Empty Paper Towel Roll
10. Wind & Fog
11. Wind & Fog pt. 2
12. Blurred World
13. I Heard Whales (I Think)
14. I Saw Another Bird
15. I Spoke With A Fish
16. Myths Come True
17. Non-Metaphorical Decolonization
18. November Rain
19. Co-Owner of Trees
20. Myths Come True pt. 2
21. & Sun
22. Writing Poems
23. the Gleam pt. 3
24. Stone Woman Gives Birth To A Child At Night
25. Demolition
26. I Need New Eyes