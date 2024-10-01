Mount Eerie Shares Dynamic New Single “I Saw Another Bird”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 1st, 2024 - 3:22 PM

Last month, Mount Eerie, the long-running project of Phil Elverum, announced Night Palace, the first new album under the name Mount Eerie in five years, out November, 1, on his own P.W. Elverum & Sunlabel. Following the lead singles “Broom of Wind” and “I Walk,” Eerie has released the short and upbeat “I Saw Another Bird.”

To further explain the song, the artist says: “Behind the dry smirk of the title there are huge feelings that get opened. We are ridiculous little people toiling on the ground, but the sublime darts around above us always. We can pause, chill, and resume the conversation with the big unknown. This song tells how, in a toe tapping way.” Musically, the instrumentation is great by how the music brings a wonderful rock vibe, while Eerie harmonically sings out the lyrics.

Night Palace appears as a culmination of eras that arrived after tumbling through decades of a tumultuous life and building from scratch in the settled dust. The 26 track album is a palace of many rooms, all welcoming and all varied. The songs stand vivid in their diamond sharp eloquence and distorted feedback but only after traveling the album as a whole do we find the door. The palace is dilapidated with moss dripping through, airy, bright and open.