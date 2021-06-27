Fisherman’s Village Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Mount Eerie, Built to Spill and Lady A

Home News Aaron Grech June 27th, 2021 - 10:36 PM

The Fisherman’s Village Festival in Everett, Washington has announced its 2021 lineup featuring Built To Spill, Lady A, The Microphones, L.A. Witch, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Assertion, Jason Webley and Nite Wave. This event will take place in downtown Everett from December 9 to 11.

The musical mind behind Mount Eerie, Phil Elverum, recently revived The Microphones for the band’s first new album in 17 years. His last studio album as Mount Eerie, Lost Wisdom Pt. 2, came out in 2019, following the performer’s breakup with actress Michelle Williams.

Lady A has faced several controversies in the past year after changing their name from Lady Antebellum, which refers to a period of the southern United States prior to the Civil War that was typically romanticized against the backdrop of slavery. The name was originally used by a Seattle blues singer named Anita White for over 20 years, which eventually led to a lawsuit from the band and a countersuit from the solo performer.

Last year Built To Spill released Built to Spill Plays The Songs of Daniel Johnston, which covered the work of the iconic indie performer. “While the cover version of Daniel Johnston might not be as magical as the originals, Built to Spill created a beautiful homage to the late songwriter. A good cover album lives and breathes with the band’s influence that Built to Spill used their own style to recreate the songs, this makes Built to Spill plays Songs of Daniel Johnston special and a truly amazing tribute,” mxdwn reviewer Alison Aber explained.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela