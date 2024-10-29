Dave Lombardo Shares New Venamoris Single & Video “Spiderweb”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 29th, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Today, Dave Lombardo has shared the haunting song, “Spiderweb” and accompanying video arrives just in time for spooky season because it gives fans a mesmerizing second glimpse into the spellbinding world created by husband and wife duo Paula and Dave Lombardo on their forthcoming album. “’Spiderweb” is a cinematic song that serves up the cathartic fantasy of pulling a thread from the sticky, cruel web of a narcissist and using it to choke the sound of their lunacy.” said Paula Lombardo.

“Venamoris is such an intimate project for the two of us,” Dave Lombardo said as the pair released “In The Shadows” last month. “To have our sophomore album in Ipecac’s exceptionally skilled hands is a dream realized. We are ecstatic to be a part of this audacious label.”

Venamoris captures the essence of a sound that is darkly alluring and deeply emotional by blending sultry vocals with mesmerizing instrumentation to create an enveloping experience. Like a whispered secret, there is something seductive and provocative about the noir-tinged songs the duo create. Paula and Dave are currently working on their sophomore album, for a 2025 release. Additional details will be shared soon.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson