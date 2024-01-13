Dave Lombardo, Scott Ian, Josh Fresse And Steve Gorman Perform At Tribute To AC/DC’S Bon Scott

Home News Jordan Rizo January 13th, 2024 - 12:32 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Musicians such as Dave Lombardo, Scott Ian, Josh Fresse and Steve Gorman come together to share their appreciation and love for Australian singer Bon Scott. Despite being in different bands, the musicians united in a performance that was a tribute to Scott of AC/DC. According to Blabbermouth, the tribute took place on January 9 at the Avalon in Hollywood, California, and incorporated numerous artists that have individually had an impact in the music industry.

Blabbermouth shares further details on the event including that it was organized by comedian Dean Delray, who has historically been doing the Bon Scott tribute on and off for the past 4 decades. 40 years of paying tribute to the rock singer gives a significant indication of Scott’s influence to the music industry, as well as his undeniable talent. Despite his devastating passing in 1980, there is no doubt that the frontman of AC/DC remains alive not only through the tributes, but also through his music that continues to be played and enjoyed by millions around the globe.

Blabbermouth recalls the tragedy that took place in 1980, where Scott passed away alone in a vehicle, due to acute alcohol poisoning after a night of heavy drinking. Without a doubt, Scott’s death was a tragedy that the world was not ready for. Although he is no longer here, the singer/songwriter made an imprint in this world through his passion for music and iconic artistic work that has created inspiration and admiration for many.