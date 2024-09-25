Dave Lombardo Unveils New Venamoris Single & Video “In The Shadows”

Home News Cristian Garcia September 25th, 2024 - 11:05 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Venamoris, the musical duo of Dave and Paula Lombardo, has signed with Ipecac Recordings and is prepping a 2025 sophomore release, with a glimpse of what’s to come with the release of the entrancing track, “In The Shadows”.

A brooding, emotionally intense track, “In The Shadows” blends dark atmospheric elements with powerful vocals and instrumentation. The song begins with a haunting melody, creating a sense of mystery and depth. As the song progresses, it builds in intensity, layering intricate guitar riffs, deep basslines and heavy drum beats that amplify its dramatic tone.

The lyrics on the other hand explore themes of inner turmoil, personal struggle and the search for light amidst darkness, fitting with the song’s title. Paula Lombardo’s vocal delivery is passionate and raw, conveying both vulnerability and strength. While instrumentation particularly Dave Lombardo’s drumming complements the emotional weight of the lyrics, with moments of both quiet reflection and powerful crescendos.

Adding to the haunting melody, the music video for “In The Shadows” mirrors the song’s dark atmospheric tone with visually striking and cinematic imagery. It opens with a dark before transitioning to a shot of crimson blood imagery. As the song builds, the video amps up with the red visuals with some of the shots mimicking a Rorschach test or what Brooklyn Vegan described adeptly in another single “Portishead meets David Lynch.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson