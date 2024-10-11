Serj Tankian Releases “Appropriations” Music Video

Home News Chloe Baxter October 11th, 2024 - 10:49 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Singer, songwriter and activist Serj Tankian has unveiled the official music video for his latest single, “Appropriations,” a track from his newly released EP, Foundations.

According to Blabbermouth, the EP, which dropped in late September via Gibson Records, showcases Tankian’s unique ability to blend musical styles and thought-provoking lyrics.

The “Appropriations” video features striking visuals that complement the song’s exploration of cultural contrasts and human emotion. With its captivating imagery, the video invites viewers into Tankian’s artistic world.

You can watch the video here:

Foundations includes five tracks, each reflecting different eras of Tankian’s career while addressing contemporary issues:

A.F. Day Justice Will Shine On Appropriations Cartoon Buyer Life’s Revengeful Son

In “Appropriations,” Tankian juxtaposes Eastern and Western musical elements, weaving lyrics that touch on themes of resignation and creativity. The EP also features previously unreleased tracks like “A.F. Day,” which harkens back to his early days with System of a Down.

Tankian recently released a new single and System of a Down recently performed “P.L.U.C.K.” and “Know” Live for the first time in six years, highlighting his success as both an individual artist and while in a group.

Tankian’s creativity is further highlighted in his private inaugural art exhibition and recent memoir, Down With The System, as he reflects on the past, he also looks to the future, hinting at a forthcoming album of covers and collaborations.