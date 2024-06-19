Serj Tankian Comments On Imagine Dragons’ Decision To Play Azerbaijan Show: “They’re Not Good Human Beings”

Home News Collin Herron June 19th, 2024 - 11:25 AM

Serj Tankian has criticised Imagine Dragons for going ahead with their controversial gig in Azerbaijan, stating that he has “zero respect for those guys”. The dispute came over a show that Imagine Dragons had plans for in the country’s capital city, Baku, which some perceived as being an endorsement of Azerbeijan’s authoritarian President Ilham Aliyev. Last summer, Serj Tankian reached out to the band and wrote them a “kind” personal letter, urging them to pull out of the Baku Olympic Stadium show.

According to nme.com, In the letter he stated that proceeding with the gig “would help whitewash the dictatorial regime’s image”. “I really feel that performing in Azerbaijan would have a negative impact on your brand as well” said Tankian. Tankian also added that he wasn’t frustrated because of his “ego”, but rather because he “wanted to make positive change” and “was warning them for their own sake, for their own morality.”

On a more postitve note, Serj Tankian teams up with the cost on moving new single & video “Her Eyes”. Mxdwn.com states, Tankian’s vocals are deeply compelling and unique, adding an extra layer of intricate sonic exploration to the track.

