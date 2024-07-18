Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Announce Riviera Maya Festival 2025 Lineup Featuring Lord Huron, Karina Rykman and Hermanos Gutiérrez

Home News Sarah Faller July 18th, 2024 - 5:28 PM

The Unique all inclusive concert vacation Dave Matthews & Time Reynolds Riviera Maya Festival has announced its line-up for 2025.

The festival will once again take place at the Moon Palace venue in Cancun. This venue allows for festival goers to enjoy resort accommodations, activities, and adventures during the day while also providing beautiful beachfront concerts just a step away in the evening. The festival and venue also provide some exciting options to explore the historical Yucatan peninsula.

The actual concerts itself are gearing up to be very exciting. Some highlights from the announced lineup are Lord Huron, Karina Rykman, and Hermanos Gutiérrez.

Lord Huron the indie rock band, best known for their song “The Night we Met” from the 2015 album Strange Trails, is currently on a tour playing their 201 album Long Lost that will span all the way to late January 2025. They are scheduled to perform Thursday along with Karina Rykman.

Karina Rykman released her debut album Joyride in 2023 is also currently on tour that will end in Cancun in late January. Rykman used to perform as a part of many bands, most notably with Marco Benevento. She now works with Trey Anastasio from the band Phish both as a musician and co-producer.

Hermanos Gutiérrez, a Latin instrumental band consisting of two brothers Alejandro and Estevan Gutiérrez. Will be performing along Dave & Tim on Friday. The duo is currently on a tour for their new album Sonido Cósmico which will end in November before they make their last stop at Cancun in January.

The festival will alo of course include performances from Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds themselves. These two make up a very special acoustic duo and are seen most often on tours from the Dave Matthews Band, who released their 10th studio album Walk Around The Moon in 2023 and earned the #1 spot on the Top Rock Album chart.

The festival will be four nights long produced by Playa Luna Presents. The tickets go on sale July 24 at 3pm ET. You can get tickets here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz