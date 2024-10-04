Sturgill Simpson to Play Hurricane Helene Benefit Show in North Carolina at Koka Booth Amphitheatre October 21

Home News Chloe Baxter October 4th, 2024 - 4:39 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Sturgill Simpson is set to headline a special benefit concert at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, North Carolina, on Monday, October 21. The event aims to support disaster relief efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, and all proceeds from the concert will be donated to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund.

Originally scheduled to perform at Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena on the same date, Simpson’s show was canceled due to the hurricane’s impact. Given this, priority access to the Cary concert will be granted to fans with tickets from the original show once it is rescheduled.

Tickets for the Koka Booth Amphitheatre concert will be available for pre-sale on Thursday, October 10, at 10:00 AM ET, with general sales beginning the following day at the same time. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit www.sturgillsimpsonlive. com.

Simpson’s commitment to supporting those affected by Hurricane Helene highlights his dedication to community resilience. The event promises to be a memorable night for fans, similar to his live debut of “If The Sun Never Rises Again”, and a crucial step in helping those in need.

Simpson will also be giving an exciting performance at Stagecoach in 2025, along with other notable performers Lana Del Rey and Luke Combs.