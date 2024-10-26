Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Addresses Critical Issues In New Thought-Provoking Song “Banner”

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley has once again captured the spirit of the times with his latest single, “Banner,” released on October 11th. The powerful track addresses critical societal issues, including scams, absent fathers, police misconduct and pervasive corruption.

Through raw and thought-provoking lyrics, Damian calls on listeners to hold fast to their morals, proclaiming, “Give thanks the righteous still a wave dem banner.”

This release follows Marley’s performance alongside Stephen Marley at the Masonic and the end of their co-headline tour earlier this year.

In collaboration with renowned producer Scoop DeVille, known for his work with hip-hop giants like Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg, “Banner” showcases Damian’s ability to blend reggae with contemporary themes, solidifying his place as a leading voice in music today.

This is evident in his recent collaboration with Killer Mike on a new version of “Run” and the announcement that Marley will be on Cali Roots 2024 lineup alongside Ziggy Marley and more.

The accompanying music video intensifies the song’s message, further igniting conversations about the pressing challenges we face.

Watch the video here:



This release can be streamed and purchased here.

It follows his poignant summer single “Wisemen,” where Damian reflects on the complexities of love with the line, “True love is hard to find.” Earlier this year, he also released “My Sweet Lord,” a spiritual homage that garnered praise from George Harrison’s estate.

As he continues to take listeners on a musical journey celebrating the family’s rich musical heritage, Damian continues to inspire and provoke thought through his artistry.

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin