Stephen & Damien Marley Announce Winter 2024 Co-Headline North American Tour Dates

In February and March 2024, the Grammy award-winning brothers Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Stephen “Ragga” Marley will launch their exclusive Traffic Jam Tour across North America. This marks the inaugural occasion in history when the brothers have jointly presented a curated set, offering a unique showcase to their fans. The 18-date tour begins February 16 and features 15 dates produced by Live Nation, with stops including Las Vegas, NV; Seattle, WA; Vancouver, BC; Boston, MA; Brooklyn, NY; Toronto, ON; and more before concluding at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, on March 30. Additionally, three festival dates complete the outing including CaliVibes Fest, Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival, and Reggae Rise Up Florida.
The show will feature a special curated set list of both brothers’ catalogs and a medley of their father Bob Marley’s classics. Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning Thursday, December 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, December 15 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com See the full list of dates below.
Stephen Marley released his latest LP Old Soul earlier this year, which includes a collaboration with Damian called “Cast The First Stone.”
Stephen & Damian Marley Traffic Jam Tour Dates
02/16 – Long Beach, CA – Cali Vibes Fest
02/17 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival
02/18 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas
02/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
02/22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
02/24 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center
02/25 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
02/26 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
02/27 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03/17 – St Petersburg, FL – Reggae Rise Up Florida
03/19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/20 – Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/23 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
03/25 – Toronto, ON – History
03/26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
03/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
03/29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
03/30 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin