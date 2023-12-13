Stephen & Damien Marley Announce Winter 2024 Co-Headline North American Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott December 13th, 2023 - 11:57 PM

In February and March 2024, the Grammy award-winning brothers Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Stephen “Ragga” Marley will launch their exclusive Traffic Jam Tour across North America. This marks the inaugural occasion in history when the brothers have jointly presented a curated set, offering a unique showcase to their fans. The 18-date tour begins February 16 and features 15 dates produced by Live Nation, with stops including Las Vegas, NV; Seattle, WA; Vancouver, BC; Boston, MA; Brooklyn, NY; Toronto, ON; and more before concluding at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, on March 30. Additionally, three festival dates complete the outing including CaliVibes Fest, Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival, and Reggae Rise Up Florida.

The show will feature a special curated set list of both brothers’ catalogs and a medley of their father Bob Marley’s classics. Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning Thursday, December 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, December 15 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com See the full list of dates below.

Stephen Marley released his latest LP Old Soul earlier this year, which includes a collaboration with Damian called “Cast The First Stone.”

Stephen & Damian Marley Traffic Jam Tour Dates

02/16 – Long Beach, CA – Cali Vibes Fest

02/17 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival

02/18 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

02/21 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

02/22 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

02/24 – Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

02/25 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

02/26 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

02/27 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/17 – St Petersburg, FL – Reggae Rise Up Florida

03/19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/20 – Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/23 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

03/25 – Toronto, ON – History

03/26 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

03/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

03/29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

03/30 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

