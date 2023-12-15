Killer Mike Teams Up With Damian Marley For Collaborative New Version Of “Run”

Home News Rebecca Pedley December 15th, 2023 - 6:53 PM

The infamous Killer Mike has teamed up with the iconic Damien Marley and the duo today released a new version of “Run.” It recontextualizes the feeling of the original whilst upholding the importance of the original message.

Killer Mike was recently nominated in all three major rap categories; album, song and performance of the Grammy Awards for his acclaimed 2023 album Michael.

The goal of this new version of “Run” in collaboration with Damian “Jr Gong” Marley was to reimagine the anthem. Originally released on July 4, 2022 as the lead single from Michael, “Run” is a testimonial speaking on Black excellence in the face of systemic adversity and the intrinsic role Black people have had in shaping American culture & economy.

The melody both soothes and invigorates. It is concurrent with the sounds of reggae and hip-hop and weaves the genres through intelligent connections and cues. This song is a masterpiece, in sound and politics. The music video intersects with the impression of films created during the 90s. Killer Mike aims to make music as a means of freedom, survival and creative self expression.

On the track, Mike comments, “Hip Hop and Reggae are both People’s Music. People’s Music speaks for the salt of the earth, the worker class that toils and constitutes the masses. I am proud that Bob’s son and Denise’s son united the music, the vibes and the diaspora to make this song for the people. Run To Glory Together! Love and Respect.”