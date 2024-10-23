Thom Yorke Live Debuts New Song “Back In The Game” During Kick Off Show For Solo Tour

Home News Sydney Cook October 23rd, 2024 - 5:43 PM

Thom Yorke premiered a new song titled “Back In The Game” during the first night of his solo tour at the Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand. This concert marked the beginning of his tour across Australia and Asia.

During the show, Yorke performed a 24-song setlist, featuring a mix of tracks from his work with Radiohead, The Smile, Atoms For Peace and his solo albums. The set opened with an acoustic version of Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi,” followed by other hits like “I Might Be Wrong,” “Bloom,” “Daydreaming” and “Present Tense.”

The highlight of the night came 10 songs in when Yorke introduced the new track, “Back In The Game.” Fan footage shows that the song has Yorke’s unique vocals and a mysterious, electrical sound with a pulsating beat. One part of the song reportedly includes the lyrics: “Never getting out, it’s not gonna change/ I hate myself, I want it to end.”

Though little is known about its release, the song is expected to feature in Yorke’s upcoming live performances. He closed the Christchurch show with an acoustic rendition of Radiohead’s classic “Karma Police.”

Watch Thom Yorke perform his new song “Back In The Game” below.