Hard Summer Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Sofi Tukker, Jamie xx, Chase & Status & More

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

HARD Events has announced the highly anticipated lineup for its 2024 edition of HARD Summer Music Festival. For the first time, HARD Summer will take place at Hollywood Park on August 3 – 4. Since its debut edition in 2008, HARD Summer has cemented itself as a staple of the Southern California festival scene, growing steadily while showcasing its signature multi-genre curatorial ethos and Y2K aesthetic. The festival is now the largest electronic music event in Los Angeles and a stronghold for the city’s diverse melting pot of musical styles and influences.

HARD’s 2024 lineup continues to showcase a reflection of the festival’s multi-genre ethos, where the top tier of electronic music blends with champions of the underground scene, marquee crossover and live acts and the best and brightest of the next generation. A host of headlining acts will soundtrack a massive welcome for HARD Summer to its new home of Hollywood Park, led by Grammy nominated brotherly production duo Disclosure, the electrifying FISHER + Chris Lake: Under Construction collaborative show and hard-hitting REZZMAU5 collaboration of Rezz and deadmau5.

HARD will also welcome special guests including revitalized UK electronic duo Chase & Status and Grammy winning singer/songwriter Nelly Furtado with her catalog of iconic hits. More highlights include globally celebrated international trio Major Lazer and forward-thinking beatmaker Jamie xx.

The crossover talent is spearheaded by the smooth styling house and hip-hop inspired beats of Channel Tres, energetic performance duo Sofi Tukker playing a DJ Set, multi-instrumentalist live act and singer-songwriter Elderbrook, elite producer and DJ Kenny Beats, and Rinse FM voice turned skilled selector Jyoty.

Two day GA, GA+ and VIP festival passes will be available for purchase beginning March 8 at 10 a.m. PST. Fans will also have an opportunity at an early jump on passes through the SMS pre sale beginning 9 a.m. PST. Visit HARD’s official website for more information and to sign up for pre sale. Additionally, the event is also offering a $9.95 deposit for a limited time.

