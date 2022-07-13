Danger Mouse and Black Thought Share Cinematic New Song and Video “Aquamarine” Featuring Michael Kiwanuka

Home News Roy Lott July 13th, 2022 - 5:47 PM

Danger Mouse and Black Thought have shared their new single, Aquamarine. The song features the one and only Michael Kiwanuka. It will be featured on Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s highly-anticipated upcoming album, Cheat Codes, set to be released on August 12. The track flows so well as if it were a spoken word anthem for everyone. “For “Aquamarine”, when I heard the music I just had a feeling to sing about standing up for something that’s unique and following that path”, says Kiwanuka. “I don’t know why but that’s what came out. Sometimes when you’re following something that’s unique to you it’s as if ‘enemies are all around.’ At times life can feel fragile like ‘everything’s burning down’. For some reason the chords and music made me feel that way.”

They also released a kaleidoscope dream of a video, which was directed by UK creative duo UNCANNY. Check out the song and video below.

“Aquamarine” is the third single released from the duo this year, following “Because” and “No Gold Teeth.” Both will also be on the new record. Along with Kiwanuka, Cheat Codes will also feature Kid Sister, A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, MF DOOM, Joey Bada$$, Russ, Conway the Machine and more. It is Danger Mouse’s first album in three years, following his album with Karen O called Lux Prima in 2019.