Michael Kiwanuka Releases New Single “The Rest Of Me”

Despite currently being on tour with Brittany Howard, British artist Michael Kiwanuka has taken time out of his busy schedule to drop a new single from his upcoming album. This groovy ditty, titled “The Rest of Me,” marks the fourth song from Small Changes to be released to the public ahead of the album’s set release date of November 15.

Kiwanuka has cited Bill Withers and Sadé as two major inspirations for his newest album, and you can certainly feel their influence in “The Rest of Me.” After a pensive acoustic guitar intro, the song begins with a chilled-out groove. The lyrics have an undercurrent of loss, both of one’s partner and one’s sense of self.

A music video for the song has not been released, but an official live recording has been uploaded to Kiwanuka’s YouTube channel.