Michael Kiwanuka Shares Cinematic New Video For “Floating Parade”

Today, Michael Kiwanuka has shared the visuals for his recent single, “Floating Parade.” The video was directed by the New Orleans based director Philip Youmans, who has previously worked with the artist for the “Beautiful Life” music video. Underpinned by a driving bass line, a stirring flourish of strings and capped by Kiwanuka’s distinctively phenomenal vocal, “Floating Parade” reunites the peerless British songwriter with the production team, Danger Mouse and Inflo, that has proven to be such a winning formula over his past two records.

As for the music video, each scene shows the artist enjoying his day by adventuring outside and enjoying what life has given him. The song itself is loosely written about utilizing your senses to find an escape, particularly in oppressive circumstances, whether spiritually or physically.”Floating Parade” is the metaphorical movement of taking yourself out of an uncomfortable situation and seeking comfort elsewhere, driven almost solely by the power of the mind.

“Floating Parade” follows Kiwanuka’s recent return to the stage for a series of summer festival performances across the UK and Europe that included a stunning set on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage and headlining the Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire.