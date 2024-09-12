Michael Kiwanuka Announces New Album Small Changes For November 2024 Release, Shares New Tracks “Lowdown (Part I & II)”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2024 - 5:27 PM

Today, Michael Kiwanuka has shared details of his new album, Small Changes and shared the songs “Lowdown (part i)” and “Lowdown (part ii,)” marking a very welcome return for one of Britain’s most talented of songwriters, most recognizable of vocalists and most virtuosic of guitarists.

Set for release on November 15 through Geffen Records, Small Changes is the eagerly anticipated follow up to Kiwanuka’s eponymous third LP, KIWANUKA. Small Changes was produced alongside Danger Mouse and Inflo, the same studio team behind the globally beloved KIWANUKA and its equally acclaimed predecessor Love & Hate, between London and Los Angeles.

To coincide with its announcement, Kiwanuka has shared a double video directed by Blackwall for “Lowdown (part i)” and “Lowdown (part ii.)” The new songs expand the core trio of Kiwanuka and his trusty co-producers to a wish list ensemble that features legendary bassist Pino Palladino (D’Angelo, John Mayer, Beyoncé,) Jimmy Jam of the iconic Jam and Lewis songwriting and production duo.

While “Lowdown (part i)” is a low-slung, bass-heavy, guitar-soul number, “Lowdown (part ii)” reverberates on that atmospheric, string-soaked psychedelia and extended guitar soloing that’s become synonymous with Kiwanuka across his past two records. As for the music video, each scene shows a man embracing his life, while traveling on a motorcycle.

Small Changes Track List

1. Floating Parade

2. Small Changes

3. One And Only

4. Rebel Soul

5. Lowdown (part i)

6. Lowdown (part ii)

7. Follow your Dreams

8. Live For Your Love

9. Stay By My Side

10. The Rest Of Me

11. Four Long Years