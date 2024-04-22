Clutch & Rival Sons Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2024 - 5:22 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schultz

According to blabbermouth.net, Clutch and Rival Sons have announced they will be touring North America this fall. The Two Headed Beast Tour will be kicking off on September 5 in Brooklyn, New York and ending on October 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In an unexpected twist, both bands will be performing the majority of songs on one of their best loved albums. As for special guests, Fu Manchu will support from September 5 to September 26, with Black Stone Cherry taking over from September 28 to October 10. Tickets go on sale on April 19 at 10 a.m. local time from clutchmerch.com and rivalsons.com/tour.

The Two Headed Beast Tour Dates

9/5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

9/6 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall

9/7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

9/8 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

9/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

9/12 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

9/13 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

9/15 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

9/17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

9/19 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

9/20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

9/22 – Fort Wayne, IN – Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

9/24 – La Vista, NE – The Astro

9/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

9/28 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

9/29 – St Paul, MN – Myth Live

10/1 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

10/2 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

10/4 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10/5 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/9 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

10/10 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bow

Photo Credit: Boston Schultz