Clutch & Rival Sons Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

According to blabbermouth.net, Clutch and Rival Sons have announced they will be touring North America this fall. The Two Headed Beast Tour will be kicking off on September 5 in Brooklyn, New York and ending on October 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In an unexpected twist, both bands will be performing the majority of songs on one of their best loved albums. As for special guests, Fu Manchu will support from September 5 to September 26, with Black Stone Cherry taking over from September 28 to October 10. Tickets go on sale on April 19 at 10 a.m. local time from clutchmerch.com and rivalsons.com/tour.
The Two Headed Beast Tour Dates
9/5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
9/6 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall
9/7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
9/8 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
9/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
9/12 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
9/13 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
9/15 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
9/17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues
9/19 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion
9/20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
9/22 – Fort Wayne, IN – Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
9/24 – La Vista, NE – The Astro
9/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
9/28 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center
9/29 – St Paul, MN – Myth Live
10/1 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
10/2 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
10/4 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
10/5 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum
10/8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10/9 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
10/10 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bow
Photo Credit: Boston Schultz