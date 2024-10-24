Clairo Postpones Three Shows In Toronto Due to Exhaustion

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2024 - 3:14 PM

According to stereogum.com, last month, Clairo kicked off her tour to celebrate her latest album, Charm, which arrived back in July. The singer’s shows has included backflips from audience members and David Byrne cover song but now, Clairo has postponed three Toronto dates due to exhaustion.

To help spread the sad news, the artist went on social media to post the following statement: “Hi everyone, i’m really sorry to inform you that I will be postponing the next 3 Toronto shows. I know this is disappointing to everyone who bought tickets to see me play but I’m struggling with extreme exhaustion and have been advised to go home until our Boston shows.”

The post continues with: “I want you to experience the best show possible, and I’m not in a place to do that right now. I will share updates as I have them regarding refunds, a rescheduled show date that will honor your current tickets, etc. please hold on to your tickets! I appreciate your understanding. i will make it up to you!”

Clairo was scheduled to perform at Toronto’s Massey Hall on October 23, 24 and 25. At this time, it has not been announced when the postponed dates will be rescheduled. The artist’s Boston show goes down on October, 28 at Roadrunner.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi