Clairo Covers “Love Songs” By Margo Guryan

Chloe Baxter October 12th, 2024 - 9:42 PM

Today, Clairo has unveiled a dreamy cover of Margo Guryan’s iconic track, “Love Songs,” as part of the upcoming tribute album, Like Someone I Know: A Celebration of Margo Guryan.

Set to release on November 8th through Sub Pop, this compilation honors Guryan’s classic 1968 album, Take a Picture, and features reimagined versions from a lineup of contemporary artists, including Empress Of and Margo Price.

It follows the release of her album, Charm, and announcement of the tour earlier this year.

Clairo’s rendition of “Love Songs” captures the essence of Guryan’s songwriting, blending ethereal vocals with a lush soundscape that pays homage to the original while adding her unique touch, similar to her cover of Lana del Rey’s “Brooklyn Baby”. The cover is a part of a project that coincides with the third anniversary of Guryan’s passing, with proceeds supporting affordable reproductive health services.

You can listen to Clairo’s cover of “Love Songs” here:



This album not only showcases Guryan’s timeless influence but also underscores her enduring legacy in music, cemented by performances like “Terrapin” at the Los Angelos Greek Theatre.

Like Someone I Know: A Celebration of Margo Guryan is now available for preorder. This project is a testament to Guryan’s artistry and a reminder of her significant contributions to the music world.