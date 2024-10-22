Mercury Rev Announces Winter & Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 22nd, 2024 - 3:47 PM

Last month, psychedelic rock band Mercury Rev released their brand new studio album, Born Horses through Bella Union to acclaim spanning from Pitchfork, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Consequence, Under The Radar, Talkhouse, Uproxx, NME, FLOOD Magazine and Clash. Currently on tour overseas, the band has announce that they will bring their riveting live show to North America in 2025. Mercury Rev’s North American tour will kick off February 24, in Vancouver before stopping in New York City, Los Angelas, Seattle, Boston, Washington D.C. and other cities. Tickets go on sale October 25, at 10 a.m. local time.

Recently hailed by Pitchfork with a 9.3 for their 1991 classic Yerself Is Steam, Mercury Rev has been revered for their experimental artistry and challenging the status quo throughout their career. The new collection is a glistening psych-jazz-folk-baroque- ambient quest highlighting the band’s sophisticated instrumentation, met with heroic indie rock chops and offering a fresh new poetic perspective.

Born Horses is vocally inspired by the spirits of art minimalist Tony Conrad and beat poet Robert Creeley, one of the most influential American poets of the 20th century, acolytes of progressive thought and action who both taught at the University at Buffalo, the city where the band was formed.

Mercury Rev Tour Dates

2/24 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theater

2/25 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

2/26 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

2/28 – San Francisco, CA – Noise Pop Festival / Rickshaw Stop

3/1 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

3/2 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

3/4 – San Diego, CA – The Casbah

4/12 – Brooklyn, NY – National Sawdust

4/13 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

4/15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

4/16 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

4/17 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

4/18 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Outremont

4/19 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall

4/22 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

