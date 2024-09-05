Mercury Rev Shares Intriguing New Single “Born Horses”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2024 - 7:30 PM

Psychedelic rock band Mercury Rev will release their brand new studio album, Born Horses, on September 6 through Bella Union. The collection has already earned acclaim spanning Pitchfork, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Consequence, Under The Radar, Uproxx, NME, FLOOD Magazine and Clash.

And now, the band has shared their new single, “Born Horses,” which acts as the album’s majestic thesis statement. The lyrics resonate throughout the entire record, encompassing the idea of flight “I dreamed we were born horses waiting for wings” and the phrase “You and I” that appears at different junctures on the album. This is not the concept of two separate people, but two parts of one self. Band member Grasshopper says: “Born Horses’ is an illuminated poetic slice of hazy existential visions, wrapped in a velvet blanket of cosmic yearning.”

Recently hailed by Pitchfork with a 9.3 for their 1991 classic Yerself Is Steam, Mercury Rev has been revered for their experimental artistry and challenging the status quo throughout their career. The new collection is a glistening psych-jazz-folk-baroque- ambient quest highlighting the band’s sophisticated instrumentation, met with heroic indie rock chops and offering a fresh new poetic perspective.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer