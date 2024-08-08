Mercury Rev Shares Delightful New Single & Video “A Bird Of No Address”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2024 - 2:17 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today, Mercury Rev will release their brand new studio album, Born Horses, on September 6 through Bella Union. And now, the band has shared their new single,“A Bird of No Address,” which brings listeners back down to earth following Mercury Rev‘s latest single “Ancient Love.” “A Bird of No Address” is meditated on loss, survival and re-establishing the album’s tone of vulnerability and awe, with a little frisson of fear and testifying to the frailty of human experience. As for the video, each scene gives viewers an insight of what it is like to be flying like a bird in the sky.

Recently hailed by Pitchfork with a 9.3 for their 1991 classic Yerself Is Steam, Mercury Rev has been revered for their experimental artistry and challenging the status quo throughout their career. The new collection is a glistening psych-jazz-folk-baroque- ambient quest highlighting the band’s sophisticated instrumentation, met with heroic indie rock chops and offering a fresh new poetic perspective.

