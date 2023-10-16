Schellraiser Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Ladytron, We Are Scientists, Mercury Rev & More

Home News Kennedy Huston October 16th, 2023 - 6:15 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Schellraiser Festival just released their thrilling new 2024 lineup with headliners Ladytron, We Are Scientists, Mercury Rev, and 23 others. Taking place at McGill Pool Park in Nevada, the indie festival will host three days of music, arts, and culture entertainment May 30 to June 1.

The electronic group, Ladytron, is known for some of their hit songs “Seventeen”, “Destroy Everything You Touch”, and “White Elephant”. Originating from Liverpool, the group will migrate on over to Nevada to headline the festival.

Early-bird tickets will go on sale tomorrow October 17 with more information available on their website.

In 2023, for an additional $25 a night or $50 for four days, festival goers could car camp as opposed to reserving a hotel. This cheap alternative is ideal for those with camper-trailers or vans. In addition, guests with three-day passes could tent camp for only $10. Fingers crossed that the festival offers these arrangements for 2024.

Las Vegas Weekly described the 2023 festival as an unusual experience as “They didn’t shoot influencer videos, compare festival outfits or stand directly front of the stage only to have loud conversations about other things. They just…watched the bands, nodding along to the music with beatific expressions on their faces.” To read more about last year’s lineup visit the link.