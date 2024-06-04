Mercury Rev Announces New Album Born Horses For September 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Patterns”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2024 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Rock band Mercury Rev has announced their brand new studio album, Born Horses,will be out on September 6 through Bella Union. Recently hailed by Pitchfork with a 9.3 rating for their 1991 classic Yerself Is Steam, Mercury Rev has been revered for their experimental artistry and challenging the status quo throughout their career. The new collection is a glistening psych jazz-folk-baroque- ambient quest highlighting the band’s sophisticated instrumentation, met with heroic indie rock chops and offering a fresh new poetic perspective.

With the upcoming album announcement, the band has shared the lead single“Patterns” and while commenting on the track, the band says: “When we gaze up at the stars in the sky at night, the flickering lights seem random. If we could zoom out and see all of the galaxies revolving around each other, we would see the order in it. There are only Patterns on top of Patterns.”

Born Horses Track List

1. Mood Swings

2. Ancient Love

3. Your Hammer, My Heart

4. Patterns

5.A Bird Of No Address

6. Born Horses

7. Everything I Thought I Had Lost

8. There’s Always Been A Bird In Me