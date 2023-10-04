Dimmu Borgir To Headline Inferno Metal Festival In 2024

Home News Kennedy Huston October 4th, 2023 - 5:46 PM

Inferno Metal Festival has announced headliner Dimmu Borgir to their thrilling line up for 2024, one of the most renowned metal groups in Norway. This will be the Norwegian group’s second time playing the festival, with the first dating back to 2002.

Selling millions of albums and having earned various Norwegian musical awards, such as the Spellemannprisen and Alarmprisen, Dimmu Borgir is known to hold sold out concerts. The group has settled down over recent years, making this all the more reason to see them live at the festival

With 9 released albums, Dimmu Borgir has put out classics such as “Progenies of the Great Apocalypse”, “Mourning Palace”, “Puritania”, “Gateways”, “Dimmu Borgir”, “Spellbound (by the Devil)”, “Interdimensional Summit” and more.

The festival will take place in March 2024 at the Rockefeller Music Hall in Oslo, Norway. For heavy metal lovers, tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

To read more on Dimmu Borgir’s remixed and remastered version of “Puritanical Euphoric Misanthropia” released back in October 2022 visit this link.