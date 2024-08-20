Kylesa Announce Reunion At 2025 Roadburn Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard August 20th, 2024 - 1:33 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, sludge metal band Kylesa will be reuniting for their first performance in nearly 10 years. The band has revealed that they will be playing a series of shows in 2025 to mark the band’s 25th anniversary and the first performance will be in April at the Roadburn Festival in Tilburg, Netherlands. To help share the news, Kylesa went on social media to say: “After 10 years away we are excited to return to performing live: starting at Roadburn 2025. We’re playing a few special shows next year celebrating 25 years as a band & it all starts in Tilburg. We have so much more to tell you about over the coming months.”

After 10 years away we are excited to return to performing live:starting at Roadburn 2025. We’re playing a few special shows next year celebrating 25 years as a band & it all starts in Tilburg. We have so much more to tell you about over the coming months. -Phillip & Laura. pic.twitter.com/iO4CDt9BEV — kylesa (@kylesamusic) August 20, 2024

The band announced that they were going on hiatus in back in April 2016 following an intense run of album cycles, the last being 2015’s Exhausting Fire. Kylesa went through a multitude of members during its initial 15-year run, with Cope and Pleasants remaining the only constant members. The band wrote at the time: “After 15 years of nonstop touring and writing, we decided that it is time for a break. A lot of you have been asking when we are coming to your part of the world and that means a lot to us. However, we feel it should be known that as of now we have no plans to play any shows or work on any new material. We have collectively decided to take a hiatus with no set date to reconvene.”

Along with Mastodon and Baroness, Kylesa were at the forefront of the Southern sludge metal scene that emerged out of Georgia in the late ’90s and early 2000s. The run of albums include Time Will Fuse Its Worth, Static Tensions and Spiral Shadow is held in high regard by fans, charting the band’s shift from a post-hardcore and sludge style to a more heavy psych and stoner metal sound.

