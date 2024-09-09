 1349 Unveils Fiery New Single “Inferior Pathways”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2024 - 4:02 PM

Norwegian black metal band 1349 will be releasing their eighth full-length, The Wolf and the King, on October 4 through Season of Mist. And now, the band has unleashed “Inferior Pathways” and it is amazing by how the instrumentation shakes the background with killer metal music and a sizzling vocal performance.

While talking about the song, 1349 frontman Ravn says: “With this single, some might say we have saved the best for last. I say that ‘Inferior Pathways’ is the perfection of quintessential 1349 executed in the darkest and most sinister way.”

In 1997, Ravn formed 1349 and recruited bassist Seidemann and now former, guitarist Tjalve to help him pursue the vision of recapturing the original spirit of black metal. The longstanding lineup of Ravn, Seidemann, guitarist Archaon and drummer Frost has been in place since 2001. “

I found people that felt the same way as me,” Ravn says of his bandmates. “We wanted to bring back the trademark of Norwegian black metal, as it was presented in the early 90s. Every time we release an album, that’s the inspiration and the backdrop.”

The Wolf and the King is the latest sortie in that crusade .1349’s eighth album sees the Oslo-based band harnessing the primordial energy of black metal’s decade-defining second wave and channeling it through ancient mysteries and the relentless global chaos of the 2020s.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat