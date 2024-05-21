Dropkick Murphys Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates With Pennywise

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2024 - 1:54 PM

Photo Credit: Colin King

According to brooklynvegan.com, Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys announced a North American tour with fellow punk band Pennywise and Dublin based Celtic folk band The Scratch. The trek kicks off September 24 with a show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City and runs through October 27 in Amherst, Massachusetts. The route includes a leg of Canadian dates, as well as shows in Philadelphia, Detroit, Dallas, Las Vegas and Milwaukee.

A Live Nation ticket pre sale for select dates begins Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. local time using the code SOUNDCHECK. General ticket sales start Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold out dates through StubHub, where each purchase is 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Dropkick Murphys’s complete tour also includes multiple festival appearances at Inkcarceration, Newport Folk Festival, the New York State Fair, Envol et Macadam, Music 4 Cancer, Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

Dropkick Murphys Tour Dates

7/21 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

7/28 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

8/25 – Syracuse, NY – New York State Fair

9/12-14 – Quebec City, QC – Envol et Macadam

9/12-14 – Quebec City, QC – Music 4 Cancer

9/24 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 *

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met *

9/26 – Mississauga, ON – Great Canadian Resort Theatre *

9/27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit *

9/28 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

9/30 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live *

10/1 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum *

10/5 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre *

10/6 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

10/8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium *

10/9 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union *

10/11 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock

10/13 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Convention Centre *

10/15 – Penticton, BC – Penticton Trade and Convention Centre *

10/16 – Calgary, AB – Big Four Building *

10/17 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre *

10/18 – Saskatoon, SK – Sasktel Centre *

10/19 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre *

10/20 – Bismarck, ND – Bismarck Event Center *

10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater *

10/23 – Rochester, MN – Mayo Civic Center Auditorium *

10/24 – Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena *

10/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live *

10/27 – Amherst, MA – Mullins Center *

* = w/ Pennywise and The Scratch

Photo Credit: Colin King