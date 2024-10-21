Darkside Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Graucha Max”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2024 - 5:27 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Darkside has announced they will be touring North America in March and April next year. The Psychic Spiral Nothing Tour marks Darkside’s first full tour of North American in 11 years. The band will be performing in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York and other cities. For tickets and more information visit ticketmast.com.

Darkside has also shared the new song, “Graucha Max,” which is their first as a trio. As a whole, the tune is fabulous by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with a catchy rock and jazz vibe, while the vocalist sings out the dazzling chorus. As for the video, the main image isa whistle inside a snow globe that moves in different sequences.

The Psychic Spiral Nothing Tour Dates

3-13 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

3-14 Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

3-15 Toronto, ON – History

3-16 Montreal, QC – M Telus

3-18 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

3-19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

3-21 New York, NY – Brooklyn Steel

3-23 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

3-25 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

3-26 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

4-4 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

4-5 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre

4-6 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

4-15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

4-16 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom