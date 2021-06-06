Darkside Announces New Album Spiral for July 2021 Release and Groove on New Song “Lawmaker”

Home News Noah Celaya June 6th, 2021 - 4:13 PM

On July 23, Darkside will release its second full-length album, Spiral, via Matador Records. Written and recorded in 2018, the album was mixed by Rashad Becker and mastered by Heba Kadry. Late last year, the band emerged with the song “Liberty Bell” and announced the existence of a new album.

That news was followed in April with a formal announcement and another piece of music, “The Limit.” Now listen to the contemplative new single, “Lawmaker,” below:

In the summer of 2018, Dave Harrington and Nicolás Jaar rented a small house on Lenni-Lenape territory, which is present-day Flemington, New Jersey. The group spent a week there, making a song a day. While it would take another year and a half to complete their second album, six songs from the band’s new record Spiral were written and recorded during this initial session.

“From the beginning, Darkside has been our jam band. Something we did on days off. When we reconvened, it was because we really couldn’t wait to jam together again,” says Jaar.

Harrington echoes this, “It felt like it was time again,” he said. “We do things in this band that we would never do on our own. Darkside is the third being in the room that just kind of occurs when we make music together.”

Track List

1. Narrow Road

2. The Limit

3. The Question Is To See It All

4. Lawmaker

5. I’m The Echo

6. Spiral

7. Liberty Bell

8. Inside Is Out There

9. Only Young