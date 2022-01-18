Darkside Unveil New Experimental Single “Ecdysis!”

Home News Audrey Herold January 18th, 2022 - 4:37 PM

Darkside is a rock band, that combines the skills of musicians Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington. The band originated from Providence, Rhode Island back in 2011. Some of the groups popular releases include Psychic (2013), Random Access Memories Memories (2013), Prayers in Doomsday (2012) and Fragments of Madness…At the Gates of Time (2017). The band also had a release just last year titled, Spiral.

Now, the band is announcing the release of their new experimental single, “Ecdysis!” The track is six and a half minutes long, and was recorded during the same session as the Spiral songs. It sounds very groovy, alternative, folk and electronic. There’s so much to dissect in this song. It’s a song about going through the motions of life and love, despite possible hardships. Some standout lyrics include, “The ground used to be made of gravel (now there seems to be none)” and “She asks me to help her up and take the skin she’s shed.” From the soothing vocals, to the interesting sound effects. The song almost feels like the love child of Gorillaz and Pavement. The instrumental, guitar and keys especially, is ear-catchy, able to grip the listener from beginning to end.

Here’s what Jaar had to say on the band,

“From the beginning, DARKSIDE has been our jam band. Something we did on days off. When we reconvened, it was because we really couldn’t wait to jam together again.”

Then Harrington adds on to this saying,

“It felt like it was time again. We do things in this band that we would never do on our own. DARKSIDE is the third being in the room that just kind of occurs when we make music together.”

For all you Darkside fans out there, the band is set to play their first show in 8 years. It will be taking place fall of this year at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles, California.

Spiral is out now.