Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington Announce New DARKSIDE Album Spiral for Spring 2021 Release and Share New Song “Liberty Bell”

The electronic duo DARKSIDE with Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington have announced their first new studio album in eight years Spiral, which is set to be released next spring. DARKSIDE have also released their first new single from the upcoming project “Liberty Bell,” which is out now via Matador. This is their first new material since their hiatus announcement in 2014.

“Liberty Bell” is a dark downtempo inspired song, backed by Jaar’s iconic deep voice and a bass infused beat that treads the line between mellowed out electronica and dance. The vocal samples, jangly keys and broader percussion gradually build up into a blistering guitar solo, which takes influences from international music and blues.

It’s been a busy year for Nicolas Jaar, who released three studio albums, Cenizas, Telas and 2017-2019, the latter of which came out under his Against All Logic moniker. The styles of these records varied between ambient, downtempo, electronica and deconstructed club.

“Telas is about as alien-sounding a record as there is. Nicolás Jaar deserves plaudits for the creativity and meticulousness that went into crafting the project, and he conjures up some truly singular sounds,” mxdwn reviewer Jack Daleo. “But at the same time, the album is chaotic and abrasive. On each of the first three tracks, Jaar jumps between vastly disparate musical ideas without any clear connection, and the record often sounds jumbled and incoherent.”

The Dave Harrington group released a record called Pure Imagination, No Country last year. This project also juggled a number of genres, highlighting Harrington’s talent as a multi-instrumentalist and music producer.