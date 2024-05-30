Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Arena Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2024 - 1:17 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

The tour will celebrate the band’s upcoming studio album, South of Here, which will be released on June 28. A new video for the first single “Heartless”, is currently number one at Americana Radio. In tandem with their fourth studio album, South of Here, which competes for the top spot in the band’s discography of Gold and Platinum records, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats is at the top of their game.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Tour Dates

10/23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

10/26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

10/29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

10/30 – ST. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

11/1 – Chicago, IL – United Center

11/2 – ST. Paul, MN – Excel Energy Center

3/27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

