Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Arena Tour Dates

The tour will celebrate the band’s upcoming studio album, South of Here, which will be released on June 28. A new video for the first single “Heartless”, is currently number one at Americana Radio. In tandem with their fourth studio album, South of Here, which competes for the top spot in the band’s discography of Gold and Platinum records, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats is at the top of their game.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Tour Dates
10/23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
10/26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
10/29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
10/30 – ST. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
11/1 – Chicago, IL – United Center
11/2 – ST. Paul, MN – Excel Energy Center
3/27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister