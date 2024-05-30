mxdwn Music

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce Fall 2024 U.S. Arena Tour Dates

May 30th, 2024 - 1:17 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats has announced their first ever headlining U.S. arena tour that begin this fall. The upcoming trek will see band stopping in Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Houston, ST. Paul, ST. Louis and other cities before finishing the tour at Madison Square Garden. Opening for Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will be Gregory Allen Isakov. For tickets and more information visit nathanielrateliff.com.

The tour will celebrate the band’s upcoming studio album, South of Here, which will be released on June 28. A new video for the first single “Heartless”, is currently number one at Americana Radio. In tandem with their fourth studio album, South of Here, which competes for the top spot in the band’s discography of Gold and Platinum records, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats is at the top of their game.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Tour Dates

10/23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
10/26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
10/29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
10/30 – ST. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
11/1 – Chicago, IL – United Center
11/2 – ST. Paul, MN – Excel Energy Center
3/27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

