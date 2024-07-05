FKA Twigs Performs “Cellophane” At London Fundraiser For Aid To Gaza And Sudan

Home News Heather Mundinger July 5th, 2024 - 6:28 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Yesterday (July 4), as reported by NME, FKA Twigs made a surprise appearance at a fundraising concert in London organized in support of Gaza and Sudan. The event, coordinated by Mustafa and the collective Artists For Aid, took place at the Troxy and featured a star-studded lineup.

FKA Twigs delivered a wholehearted rendition of her song “Cellophane,” captivating the audience as a special guest at the charity show. The concert’s proceeds were dedicated to War Child UK’s Response Plan in Gaza and Sudan, which focuses on providing essential food, water, and hygiene-based aid, as well as education and mental health care to over 120,000 children affected by conflict.

The benefit concert at the Troxy also saw performances from Bint Mbareh, Daniel Caesar, Earl Sweatshirt, Nicolás Jaar, and Yasiin Bey. Clairo joined Mustafa for a duet, adding to the evening’s emotional resonance, while comedian Ramy Youssef brought a touch of humor to the proceedings.

“London! Sudan is calling. Gaza is calling. Every artist here is a hero of empathy, thank you for answering our call,” tweeted Sudanese-Canadian artist Mustafa about the event. “There is a war, strike a chord, cry an answer.”

FKA Twigs’ appearance at the concert comes amid her ongoing legal battle with ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, with a court trial scheduled for October. Last year, she indefinitely postponed plans for new music following the leak of 85 of her demos.

Additionally, FKA Twigs is set to appear alongside Nicolas Cage in the upcoming horror film “The Carpenter’s Son,” where she will portray the mother of Jesus. The film, slated for release in May, explores the childhood of Jesus through a horror lens.