Tyler, The Creator Teams Up With Maxo Kream For New Single “Cracc Era”

Maxo Kream has shared a single “Cracc Era” featuring Tyler, The Creator, the second collaboration between the musicians since their previous collaboration on “Big Persona”.

A gritty, throwback tune that blends both artist’s unique styles “Cracc Era” deals with the themes of Maxo’s pre-life fame of street hustling and crime. The lyrics are intense and direct, highlighting the harsh realities of the “crack era” with vivid and sometimes dark imagery. On the side of the scale, Tyler’s verse complements Maxo’s with his signature braggadocio, while tapping into the menacing tones that he was known for during his Odd Future days. Tyler also adds his contribution to the production of the track, crafting a minimalistic, eerie beat that recalls the early 2000s Neptunes sound. Taking in the production, sound and lyrics, this collaboration feels electric combining Maxo’s gritty delivery with Tyler’s experimental production and swagger.

Complementing the unique blend of the collaborative track, the music video for “Cracc Era” is a visually minimalistic yet striking production. Capturing the duo during a photoshoot, with Tyler showcasing elements from his fashion line, including a highly publicized chess set from his Louis Vuitton collection. The video highlights the duo’s chemistry as they vibe together in a laid-back setting, augmenting the gritty tone of the track.

