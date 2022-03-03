The Head and The Heart Share Melancholic Video For “Virginia (Wind In The Night)”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 3rd, 2022 - 2:37 PM

The Head and the Heart have revealed the music video for their newly-released song, “Virginia (Wind In The Night).” The track is the second song released from the upcoming album, Every Shade of Blue, which will launch on April 29 via Reprise/Warner Records.

The band presents each members’ strengths in “Virginia,” with Jonathan Russell’s powerful lyrics and emotional riffs on the piano and drums. The music video shows images of the group in shades of blue.

As Rolling Stone said of the band’s lyricism in their recently-released title track – matching with the theme of the forthcoming album – “the band swim, dive around and tread water as they ride the lyric’s emotional waves of wanting to know all the facets of a significant other.”

The Head and the Heart will kick off their Every Shade of Blue 2022 North American Tour on May 20 in St. Petersburg, Florida, and continue until October 15 in Nashville, Tennessee. They will travel through Austin, Houston, Missoula, Seattle, Portland, Santa Barbara, Berkeley, Denver and more.

The band will be playing Virginia on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 4.

The music video can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela