The Head and The Heart Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

On May 20th, The Head and The Heart’s Every Shade Of Blue 2022 Tour kicks off. Joining the band will the following artists: Shakey Graves, Dawes and Jade Bird. Fans can sign up for the band’s text message fan club at 206-339-3209, by doing so they’ll gain access to a pre-sale code tonight at 10 PM. The code will be eligible on the band’s website.

The band is super excited to start touring. Here’s what they had to say,

“It’s wild to think that by the time we get back on the road this year, it will have been over 2 and a half years since we last toured,” says the band. “We’re so excited to bring new songs to life on stage every night, traveling alongside artists who inspire us. We can’t wait to get out there, doing what we do with an even greater sense of gratitude.”

Pre-sale starts from Wednesday, January 19 to Thursday, January 20 at 10 PM. By heading to BandsinTown, fans can also receive a pre-sale code there as well. The times for that code are Thursday, January 20 from 10 AM – 10 PM.

General tickets go on sale January 21 at 10 AM. Although the Vienna, Virginia show’s tickets go on sale on February 19 and the Salt Lake City, Utah show goes on sale August 8. Other dates and information will be revealed at a later time. Make sure to grab your tickets! Tour dates can be view below.

“Every Shade of Blue,” the band’s new single is scheduled to be released on Friday, January 21.

Every Shade of Blue 2022 Tour Dates

5/20/22 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live *

5/22/22 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

5/24/22 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater *

5/25/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater *

5/27/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – STAGE AE *

5/28/22 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater *

5/29/22 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre *

5/31/22 – LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

6/1/22 – Northampton, MA – The Pines Theater at Look Park *

6/3/22 – Shelburne, VT – Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum *

6/4/22 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point *

6/6/22 – New York, NY – Pier 17 – The Rooftop *

6/9/22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap *

6/10/22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *

8/2/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

8/4/22 – Houston, TX – Lawn at White Oak ^

8/5/22 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

8/6/22 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion ^

8/8/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Venue to be announced at a later date ^

8/9/22 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden ^

8/11/22 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

8/12/22 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park ^

8/16/22 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield ^

8/18/22 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

8/19/22 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre ^

8/20/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre ^

8/22/22 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^

9/14/22 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

9/15/22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – SOLD OUT

9/17/22 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater #

9/20/22 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

9/21/22 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park #

9/23/22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! #

9/27/22 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

9/29/22 – Detroit, MI – Oakland University – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

9/30/22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

10/1/22 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

10/3/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee #

10/4/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee #

10/7/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory #

10/8/22 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park #

10/10/22 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company #

10/13/22 – St Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre #

10/14/22 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

10/15/22 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater #

* Jade Bird

^ Dawes

# Shakey Graves

Photo credit: Owen Ela