Chelsea Wolfe Announces New EP Unbound For November 2024 Release, Shares New Video For “Place In The Sun (Unbound)”

Today, Chelsea Wolfe has announced the final chapter of the She Reaches Out triptych with a stripped down acoustic EP, Unbound, which will be out on November 15, through Loma Vista. In the She Reaches Out triptych, three voices echo across time, weaving through past, present and future. The artist‘s music becomes a journey of transformation, evolving with each passage while staying deeply rooted in its origin.

Together, these three works form a cohesive tapestry spun from threads of memory, moment and possibility. Next is Undone, which reimagines the dark landscapes of She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, reshaping each track into something at once familiar and profoundly new by artists like ††† (Crosses), Boy Harsher, Full of Hell and more. While disintegrated and reformed, the songs still carry the essence of where they began.

Also, Wolfe has shared a video for “Place In The Sun (Unbound)” and a whole, the music video is fantastic by how each scene shows the artist sitting in dark room, while singing out the beautiful melodies. The darkness compliments the music because the piano playing bring a strong emotion that some people can relate to.

Unbound Track List

1. Whispers In The Echo Chamber (Unbound)

2. Dusk (Unbound)

3. The Liminal (Unbound)

4. Place In The Sun (Unbound)

5. Cellar Door (Spiritbox Cover)

Photo Credit: Chelsea Wolfe