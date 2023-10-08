Chelsea Wolfe Covers An Original Song From The Rankin/Bass ‘The Hobbit’ Movie

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 8th, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Chelsea Wolfe has released a cover of a song from The Rankin/Bass ‘The Hobbit Movie. The film is best known as a 1977 musical movie released on television. Not to be confused with the movie franchise. ‘The Hobbit.’

Wolfe is known as a singer-songwriter and musician. Her music ranges from gothic rock to folk music.

The single titled “Misty Mountains” is the song that Wolfe has covered. Seeing the music surrounded by nature adds to the already present floral ambiance the piece provides. She is adding her flare to the mix.

Her rendition of the song is nothing short of angelic, and fans of the original are sure to appreciate the new twist that Wolfe has added.