Chelsea Wolfe Unveils Atmospheric New Single “Everything Turns Blue”

Roy Lott January 17th, 2024 - 6:44 PM

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

“Everything Turns Blue” is deep, smoky, cavernous, and glitchy. Wolfe’s voice is raw, honest, and carries a weight with it, emanating the feeling of burnout and also healing. This slow-burn single is an anthem about “finding yourself again after a long era of being part of something toxic.” Wolfe elaborates, “Making a split with someone after 10 years, 20 years, 30 years — there’s going to be some high highs and low lows as you begin to process it all.” It’s a leap into the unknown. Check it out below.

The album is described as a reminder to look within, to remember that all the power you need resides there. Reach out to the selves, reach out to one other. Reach to the ancient and to the end of all things, to remember that the only time we truly have is now. Next month, Wolfe will embark on a lengthy 2024 North American tour, followed by a newly announced month-long European tour. The North American leg kicks off on February 27 in San Diego, CA. She will bring her acclaimed live performance to a special selection of cities, including Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen and more. Tickets are on sale now.

